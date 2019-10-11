2.2 C
Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Churchill-Keewatinook Aski

Churchill-Keewatinook Aski

This northern riding is among the largest in Canada. Incumbent New Democrat Niki Ashton held the seat in 2015, despite rising Liberal fortunes elsewhere in Manitoba. She faces competition this time from a Liberal who recently represented the region in the Manitoba legislature. The seat is traditionally NDP, but has swung Liberal in the past and was held by Progressive Conservatives in the 1960s and 1970s.

Population: 87,027 (Elections Canada, 2016)

Major communities: Thompson, St. Theresa Point, The Pas, Churchill

Incumbent: New Democrat Niki Ashton

Main challengers: Liberal Judy Klassen, a former member of the Manitoba legislature; Conservative Cyara Bird, a stay-at-home mother; the Green party’s Ralph McLean, a worker in the IT sector and oil and gas industry.

Election history: Ashton has represented the riding since 2008. Liberal Tina Keeper held it for two years prior to that. New Democrat Bev Desjarlais held it from 1997-2006.

Fun fact: This sprawling riding includes the town of Churchill, known as the polar bear capital of the world in the fall. Tourists also come to the town in summer to watch beluga whales.

