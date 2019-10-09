-8.8 C
Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Etobicoke North

Canadian Press Canadian Press

Etobicoke North

The Doug Ford factor looms large across Ontario, but what sort of message will voters in the premier’s own provincial riding send to Ottawa? Federally, the riding has been Liberal for all but four years since its creation in 1979. But provincially, it has been a bellwether since it was created in 1999. Polling suggests that Ford’s unpopularity may be hurting the federal Conservatives’ chances in Ontario, but it remains to be seen if that includes voters in Ford’s own riding, or if supporters in what he has dubbed “Ford Nation” take the premier’s anti-Trudeau message to heart.

Population: 118,040, according to the 2016 census

Major communities: The west Toronto suburb of Etobicoke

Incumbent: Kirsty Duncan, Liberal

Main challengers: Sarabjit Kaur, a teacher, for the Conservatives; Naiima Farah, a community advocate, for the NDP; Nancy Ghuman, an energy consultant, for the Greens

Election history: The Liberals have held this riding for all but four years since it was created in 1979. Roy MacLaren was the MP from 1979 to 1984, when he was defeated by Progressive Conservative Robert Pennock, but then won it back in 1988. Roy Cullen held the riding from 1996 to 2008, and Kirsty Duncan has been the MP since.

Fun fact: The candidate for Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada is Renata Ford, the widow of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford and the premier’s sister-in-law. Renata Ford is suing the premier over family finances.

The Canadian Press

