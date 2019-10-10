-2 C
Election
Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Fredericton

Canadian Press Canadian Press

FREDERICTON — Fredericton

This New Brunswick riding has a history of electing Liberal and Conservative MPs, but the federal Greens are pinning their hopes on capturing some momentum from the provincial party’s strong showing in last fall’s election. Fredericton would seem an ideal spot for attracting Green voters — provincial Green leader David Coon, who represents Fredericton South, was the first Green representative elected to the provincial legislature in 2014. Liberal incumbent Matt DeCourcey is vying for re-election this fall, but the district may be up for grabs after a provincial election that saw voters elect a Progressive Conservative government and a handful of Greens.

Population: 83,303 (Statistics Canada).

Major communities: Fredericton, Sheffield, Oromocto.

Incumbent: Liberal Matt DeCourcey

Main challengers: Green Party candidate Jenica Atwin, an educator focused on First Nations rights; Conservative Andrea Johnson; New Democrat Mackenzie Thomason, named interim leader of the provincial New Democrats at age 21 this spring.

Election history: The riding was redrawn in 1997. Former Liberal cabinet minister Andy Scott represented the area from 1993 through 2008, when he was unseated by Conservative Keith Ashfield. Matt DeCourcey reclaimed the district for the Liberals in 2015.

Fun fact: The University of New Brunswick, established in Fredericton in 1785, boasts the title of Canada’s oldest English-language university.

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published Oct. 10, 2019.

The Canadian Press

