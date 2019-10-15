0.2 C
Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Guelph

Canadian Press Canadian Press

Guelph

If any Ontario riding sees a boost in Green votes, it may well be Guelph, where provincial party Leader Mike Schreiner became the first representative in the province’s legislature last year.

Population: 131,794, according to the 2016 census

Major communities: Guelph

Incumbent: Lloyd Longfield, Liberal

Main challengers: Conservative Ashish Sachan, chief science officer at a green technology company; Steve Dyck, founder and president of a solar company, for the Greens; Aisha Jahangir, a registered nurse, for the NDP; Mark Paralovos for the People’s Party of Canada.

Election history: The Liberals have held the riding since its creation in 2004, with Lloyd Longfield winning nearly 50 per cent of the vote in 2015. The Greens came in fourth that year, with former Ontario environmental commissioner Gord Miller winning 11 per cent of the vote, close behind the New Democrats. That was an improvement from the party’s showing in 2011, but down from its best result in 2008, when the candidate came in a close third with 21 per cent of the vote.

Fun fact: The city says the jock strap was invented there in the 1920s by Guelph Elastic Hosiery. According to the city’s website, the company held a contest to name the product and “jock strap” won the $5 prize.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2019.

The Canadian Press

