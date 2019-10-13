-1 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, October 13, 2019
Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Kings-Hants

Canadian Press

WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Kings-Hants

Scott Brison was first elected here as a Conservative but crossed the aisle to the Liberals in 2003. His surprise resignation from cabinet in January, citing a desire to spend more time with his family, was followed a month later by his announcement he would not seek re-election. Brison was hugely popular in the riding, winning with 71 per cent of the votes in 2015, and Gerald Butts, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s former principal secretary, told the Commons justice committee that he tried to change Brison’s mind. Now political newcomers for the Liberals and Conservatives are battling it out to represent the riding.

Population: 83,465 (2016 census)

Major communities: Kentville, Wolfville, Windsor.

Incumbent: The seat is currently vacant after Liberal Scott Brison resigned his seat in February.

Main challengers: Lawyer Kody Blois for the Liberals; provincial constituency assistant Martha MacQuarrie for the Conservatives; St. Mary’s University criminology professor Stephen Schneider for the NDP; Brogan Anderson, who works at the regional library, for the Greens.

Election history: The riding had a long history of voting Conservative, and it was as a Tory that Scott Brison was first elected in 1997. It has been Liberal since he crossed the floor in 2003

Fun fact: Joe Clark made his return to Parliament as representative for Kings-Hants in 2000 after Brison stepped down to create a place for his party’s new leader. In the general election two months later, Clark was elected in Calgary Centre and Brison returned to represent the Nova Scotia riding.

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published Oct. 13, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Author

Canadian Press
