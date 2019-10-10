-4.4 C
Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Peterborough-Kawartha

Peterborough-Kawartha

Liberal Maryam Monsef won this seat in the 2015 election after former Conservative MP Dean Del Mastro decided not to seek re-election. Del Mastro, who resigned after being convicted of election spending violations, was given a one-month jail sentence. Monsef, 34, has served in a number of cabinet posts but is currently the minister of international development and is running again.

Population – 118,176 (Statistics Canada 2016)

Major communities: The city of Peterborough and several neighbouring townships.

Incumbent: Maryam Monsef (Liberal)

Main challengers: The president of a local innovation cluster, Michael A. Skinner, is running for the Conservative party. Candace Shaw, the former executive director of the Peterbough Folk Festival, will represent the NDP. Andrew MacGregor, a financial adviser, is running for the Green party, while Alex Murphy is running for the People’s Party of Canada.

Election history: This bellwether riding has only bucked the trend of electing a government MP once since 1980.

Fun fact: Peterborough became the first Canadian city with electric street lighting on May 24, 1884.

