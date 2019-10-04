8.6 C
Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Saskatoon West

Canadian Press

SASKATOON — Saskatoon West:

A newly created riding in 2015, Saskatoon West is an urban seat made up of the old urban-rural ridings of Saskatoon-Rosetown-Biggar and Saskatoon-Wanuskewin, which were both represented by Conservatives in the past. It’s one of three seats won by the NDP in Saskatchewan in 2015. The question is whether the NDP can hold onto it this time around, with the federal party opposed to the twinning the Trans-Mountain pipeline.

Population: 83,711 (Statistics Canada, 2016)

Incumbent: NDP deputy leader Sheri Benson

Main challengers: Small business owner Brad Redekopp is nominated for the Conservatives and Shawn Setyo, leader of the Saskatchewan Green Party, is running for that party’s federal wing. Isaac Hayes is running for the People’s Party of Canada and Shah Rukh has been nominated for the Liberals.

Election history: Benson and the NDP won by about 2,500 votes over the Conservatives in 2015. In 2011 and 2008, however, it was the Conservative candidate who narrowly beat out the NDP in Saskatoon-Rosetown-Biggar. The Conservatives also held Saskatoon-Wanuskewin.

Fun fact: The riding is home to Saskatoon’s John G. Diefenbaker International Airport, which is named after the only prime minister born in Saskatchewan.

