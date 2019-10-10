-4.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Sault Ste. Marie
Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Sault Ste. Marie

Canadian Press Canadian Press

Sault Ste. Marie

This swing riding has been held by the NDP, Conservatives and Liberals each over the past fifteen years. Liberal MP Terry Sheehan, who held the seat at dissolution, has criticized Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives for not working with the federal Liberals on infrastructure spending agreements between the two governments and slowing down much needed work.

Population – 80,371 (Statistics Canada 2016)

Major communities: The riding includes the city of Sault Ste. Marie and a number of First Nations including Rankin Location, Garden River, Prince, Goulais Bay and Obadjiwan.

Incumbent: Terry Sheehan (Liberal)

Main challengers: Local police officer Sonny Spina is running for the Conservative party, while Sara McCleary, an activist and journalist, will run for the NDP. Geo McLean, a housing support worker for the Canadian Mental Health Association, is the Green party candidate, and Amy Zuccato is running for the People’s party.

Election history: Since its creation in 1963, Sault Ste. Marie has been held by all three main parties.

Fun fact: The Ontario and Michigan cities of Sault Ste. Marie were once a single city before a treaty signed after the War of 1812 divided them along the St. Mary’s River.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleTop medical groups call for strong climate change action in letter
Next articleMayor Lori Ackerman awarded the 2019 Canadian Energy Person of the Year

RECENT STORIES

Election

Top medical groups call for strong climate change action in letter

Canadian Press -
Canada's medical professionals are calling for strong action on climate change from political parties in the federal election. A letter signed by 22...
Read more
Election

Elxn-FedElxn-TEST-Riding-Results

Canadian Press -
(Copyright, 2019, The Canadian Press) Following are the results of voting in the 2019 federal general election as compiled by...
Read more
Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Peterborough-Kawartha

Canadian Press -
Peterborough-Kawartha Liberal Maryam Monsef won this seat in the 2015 election after former Conservative MP Dean Del Mastro decided not...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Top medical groups call for strong climate change action in letter

Canadian Press -
Canada's medical professionals are calling for strong action on climate change from political parties in the federal election. A letter signed by 22 medical organizations, including the Canadian...

Elxn-FedElxn-TEST-Riding-Results

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Peterborough-Kawartha

Conservatives pledge extra EI leave, expanded tax credit for adoptive parents

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.