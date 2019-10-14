0.2 C
Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Winniepg South Centre

Canadian Press

Winnipeg South Centre

This urban and suburban riding has been staunchly Liberal for the last three decades, except for the 2011 election, which saw Conservative Joyce Bateman unseat Anita Neville. Bateman will be trying to regain the seat from Liberal cabinet minister Jim Carr. James Beddome, the leader of the Manitoba Green Party, is also taking a run at this seat.

Population: 93,053 (Elections Canada, 2016)

Incumbent: Liberal Jim Carr

Main challengers: Conservative Joyce Bateman, a former member of Parliament and chartered accountant; New Democrat Elizabeth Shearer, an organizer with the Canadian Federation of Students; the Green Party’s James Beddome, a lawyer and leader of the Manitoba Green Party.

Election history: Carr, a former provincial politician, won the seat in 2015. It was held by Bateman for one term before that. Liberals Anita Neville and Lloyd Axworthy each held it for multiple terms.

Fun fact: The riding is home to Confusion Corner, an intersection of five streets — some of which are at odd angles — that can baffle visiting motorists.

