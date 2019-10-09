-5.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
News

Spirit of Healthy Kids Regional Program

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Spirit of Healthy Kids Regional Program uses local hockey players as role models for elementary school children and has expanded to include Northern BC.

The program teaches school children;

  • The importance of reading and physical activity
  • Healthy and philanthropic behaviours such as being kind, and helping friends, family, and the community

The Spirit of Healthy Kids Regional Program will accept applications from interested schools starting October 1, 2019. Applications close at 11:59 pm on October 31, 2019.

Six schools will be selected to participate in the challenge based on their descriptions of the project they would spend the $5,000 or $1,000 on. The school with the highest level of participation based on students registered at the time of the challenge will receive a $5,000 grant towards a health-promoting project. The other five participating schools will receive a $1,000 grant.

While this funding is essential, the real win is getting kids to be active, kind, and as healthy as they can be. It’s no secret that building healthy habits in kids leads to healthy habits in adults.

To view more on the program overview and criteria; CLICK HERE.

