5.8 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in Edmonton for climate rally; counter-rally planned
Energy NewsNews

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in Edmonton for climate rally; counter-rally planned

Canadian Press Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Albertans are planning to hit Edmonton’s streets today to support — or protest — Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg’s visit.

Climate Justice Edmonton has announced that the 16-year-old Stockholm student will join a march from a downtown Edmonton park to a climate rally at the Alberta legislature.

A group of oil and gas supporters is planning a counter-rally at the same time.

United We Roll, the group that organized a pro-pipeline convoy to Ottawa in February, says its members are frustrated with celebrities visiting the province and telling Albertans how to run their business.

Premier Jason Kenney has said he hopes Thunberg gets a warm welcome — even from people who disagree with her.

The teen has been making international headlines for criticizing world leaders who she accuses of letting down youth by doing too little to tackle climate change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.

The Canadian Press


Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleSingh would use federal money to ‘encourage’ provinces on health services
Next articleFacts about the federal riding of Vancouver Kingsway

RECENT STORIES

Election

General Election Day is October 21, Elections Canada reminds voters to register

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - General Election Day for the 2019 Canada Federal Election is set for Monday, October...
Read more
News

Fort St John City Council to attend BC Natural Resources Forum in January

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a Council meeting on Tuesday, City of Fort St. John Mayor and Council...
Read more
News

Northern Environmental Action Team presents Energy Explorers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team (NEAT) is pleased to be presenting Energy Explorers. Energy Explorers...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Facts about the federal riding of Vancouver Kingsway

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — Vancouver Kingsway Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau indicated just how valuable he sees this battleground riding when he made an appearance here on Day...

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in Edmonton for climate rally; counter-rally planned

Singh would use federal money to ‘encourage’ provinces on health services

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.