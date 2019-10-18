Taylor Curling Club to host Halloween Dance and Midnight Supper on October 26

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Curling Club is gearing up to host a Halloween Dance and Midnight Supper.

According to event co-organizer, Murray Giesbrecht, many tickets are still available for purchase for those interested in attending.

Giesbrecht says the event is a dance and costume contest and will feature live music by the Sweetwater Band.

Prizes will be given out for the Costume Contest to the best-dressed group, couple, and individual.

Then at midnight, Giesbrecht says supper will be served to attendees of the dance.

The Halloween Dance and Midnight Supper takes place on October 26 at the Taylor Curling Club.

Tickets for the event are $30.00 each and are available by calling Murray or Linda Giesbrecht at 250-329-5039.