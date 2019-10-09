1 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Sports

Taylor Curling Club to host registration night on October 17

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Curling Club will be hosting a registration night on Thursday, October 17.

Participants can sign up for the Wednesday Night Ladies League and the Thursday Night Mens League.

The cost to register for a membership is $200.00 per adult, new members for $100.00 and $100.00 for seniors 60 plus and teens.

To register a team for the Wednesday Night Ladies League, you can call Jen Mathieson at 250-261-2478.

To register a team for the Thursday Night Mens League, you can call Anthony Purchase at 250-793-9557.

The Taylor Curling Club registration night is Thursday, October 17, at 7:00 p.m., at the Taylor Curling Club.

For more information, you can visit the Taylor Curling Club’s Facebook page.

