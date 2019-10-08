-1 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Tony Zabinsky and Jesse Pritchard, of the Taylor Rec League, made a cheaque presentation to District of Taylor Council during a meeting on October 7. Photo by Scott Brooks
Taylor Rec League donates $1,000 cheque to District of Taylor

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council Meeting on Monday, Council was presented with a cheque from a local recreation group.

Tony Zabinsky and Jesse Pritchard, of the Taylor Rec League, made a presentation to Council for a cheque of $1,000.

The Taylor Rec League is an all-inclusive hockey league that is played throughout the week at the Taylor Ice Centre.

Zabinsky says the League raises extra funds through events, such as their year-end tournament, with the purpose of making a donation back into the community, whether that be through a Christmas Hamper or to a local non-profit organization.

Since the Rec League is one of the Centre’s major users, Zabinsky says they decided this year to put the money into Centre for a new water dispenser which will be utilized by users as a way to remain hydrated.

Scott Brooks
