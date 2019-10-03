12 C
Sports

Team Tardi to play this weekend in Curling Classic in Vernon

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Sterling Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, will be in Vernon this weekend to compete in the Prestige Hotels and Resorts Curling Classic.

Starting on Friday, Team Tardi will face Team Wenzek in their first game of the Classic at 4:30 p.m., followed another game at 8:00 p.m. as they take on Team Geall.

Then on Saturday, Tardi will face Team Longworth at 12:30 p.m.

Team Tardi will then find out who they will be facing in the Saturday night game at 8:00 p.m.

If Tardi performs well in all games, they will then move on to the Sunday playoffs for a chance to claim the title and win cash.

The Prestige Hotels and Resorts Curling Classic runs October 3 to the 6 at the Vernon Curling Club.

You can watch the games live by visiting the Curl B.C. YouTube channel.

Here is the Live Stream schedule:

Election News

