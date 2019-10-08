Team Tardi wins Mens gold medal title at Curling Classic in Vernon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Sterling Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, were in Vernon on the weekend, October 4 to the 6, to compete in the Prestige Hotels and Resorts Curling Classic.

During the Classic, Team Tardi played a very good start and quickly made their way to Final on Sunday afternoon where they faced Team Cotter.

Team Tardi managed to win the gold medal game with a final score of 8-5 over Cotter, sweeping the Classic with a record of 6-0.

Tardi last won on the World Curling Tour back in September 2018 at the King Cash Spiel.