The Addams Family presented by Stage North Theatre Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Stage North Theatre Society is presenting the Addams family at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

The upbeat, comedy about family, love and the dangers of keeping secrets will have six showtimes at the Cultural Centre.

The classic Addams Family is known as the creepy and kooky, and altogether spooky family. For this show visit the family crypt for an annual gathering of family members (living, dead, and undecided) to celebrate what it is to be an Addams.

Stage North shares, Adult Wednesday Addams reveals a secret to her father Gomez on the same night that she brings home a normal boy and his family for dinner. Between the “normal” acting Addams Family and a normal family trying to be polite, hi-jinx ensue in hilarious scenes and musical numbers.

Showtimes run from October 25th to November 2nd, 2019;

Friday, October 25th, 2019 – 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Saturday, October 26th, 2019 – 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Thursday, October 31st, 2019 – 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Friday, November 1st, 2019 – 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 – 2:00 – 4:00 PM / 7:30 PM – 9:30 pm

