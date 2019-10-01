5.8 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News The Commonwealth Comedy Tour Fundraiser for Adaura Cayford by the LIDO
News

The Commonwealth Comedy Tour Fundraiser for Adaura Cayford by the LIDO

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The LIDO Theatre has announced 100 percent of the proceeds from the Commonwealth Comedy Tour will be given to Adaura Cayford and her family.

Saturday, October 5th, 2019, the LIDO hosts The Commonwealth Comedy Tour.

Featuring A Brit, A Canadian, and a Canuck raised in Australia, Comedians Liam Withnail, Garrett Clark, and Lars Callieou, are bringing you an international night of comedy.

This is a +19 show, doors open at 7:00 pm and the show starts at 8:00 pm.

In August, 9-year-old Adaura Cayford was airlifted to Vancouver’s B.C. Children’s Hospital with an inoperable brain tumour.

Cayford’s mother, Isabelle, had to shut down her family-owned salon as the family of six had to be down in Vancouver at Cayford’s bedside.

GoFundMe account had been set up to help the family financially during this difficult time.

To view the FB Event for the Commonwealth Comedy Tour Fundraiser; CLICK HERE

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth
Next articleWokeley sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder of Pamela Napoleon

RECENT STORIES

News

Wokeley sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder of Pamela Napoleon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Leon Wokeley appeared in Fort St. John B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 1,...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Mary Estelle. According to...
Read more
News

Fort St. John Loves Families October 5th – 12th

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Loves Families Week is a week-long initiative created by the Family Friendly...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Winter tires now required on most B.C. highways

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - With the month of October now upon us, the Province of British Columbia is reminding drivers of the mandatory requirement for...

Peace Arts Gallery Society – Harvest Moon Gala and Auction

May slams Scheer for re-entering partisan politics after being Speaker

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Truck loggers send a...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.