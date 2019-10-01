The Commonwealth Comedy Tour Fundraiser for Adaura Cayford by the LIDO

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The LIDO Theatre has announced 100 percent of the proceeds from the Commonwealth Comedy Tour will be given to Adaura Cayford and her family.

Saturday, October 5th, 2019, the LIDO hosts The Commonwealth Comedy Tour.

Featuring A Brit, A Canadian, and a Canuck raised in Australia, Comedians Liam Withnail, Garrett Clark, and Lars Callieou, are bringing you an international night of comedy.

This is a +19 show, doors open at 7:00 pm and the show starts at 8:00 pm.

In August, 9-year-old Adaura Cayford was airlifted to Vancouver’s B.C. Children’s Hospital with an inoperable brain tumour.

Cayford’s mother, Isabelle, had to shut down her family-owned salon as the family of six had to be down in Vancouver at Cayford’s bedside.

A GoFundMe account had been set up to help the family financially during this difficult time.

