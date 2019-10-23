The Fort St. John Co-op presents Fred Penner

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Co-op presents Fred Penner, he will be making a stop at the North Peace Cultural Centre – February 23, 2020. This show presented by Fort St. John Co-op and sponsored by 100.1 Moose FM.

Tickets go on sale starting October 25th at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at –

In-person: Cultural Centre Box Office

Phone: 250-785-1992

Online: http://npcc.bc.ca/

Tickets are $30 each plus fees and taxes or get 4 tickets for only $100 plus fees and taxes. To purchase four tickets for $100, you must buy your tickets in person at the NPCC Box Office or by phone at 250-785-1992.

Fred Penner is a gentleman with an undeniable ability to make you feel good about

yourself. This musical master brings more than 40 years of commitment, consistency and

depth to a career that blends many genres of performing and communication. Fred

continues to grow and create music for his generations of “Fred Heads”.

From hosting the United Way National conference in Saskatoon to emceeing the renowned Polaris Music Awards and being part of the C3 Legacy Expedition supporting the truth and reconciliation process in remote parts of Canada, apparently retirement is not in the cards for our Fred. The phone is still ringing! And his concert touring continues.

His latest Juno Award / Canadian Folk Music Award / Western Canadian Music

Award-winning CD project, Hear The Music is dedicated to all who have travelled with

him on his musical journey. He is thankful to the generations for allowing him into their

lives, listening and singing along.

In his career, Fred has delivered a prolific 13 CD’s to families across North America and countless energetic live shows for eager audiences.

In his television life, Fred composed the music for YTV’s Tipi Tales and is

especially known for over 900 episodes in 13 seasons of acclaimed Fred Penner’s Place

TV series – CBC (Canada) and Nick. Jr. (USA).

Fred’s visibility has allowed him the privilege and joy of using his voice to support

organizations like UNESCO, World Vision, UNICEF and the Canadian Down Syndrome

Society.

In 2005, Fred journeyed to Zambia, Africa with World Vision to host a program for Child Sponsorship in the Western World.

Expanding his connection to dedicated teachers, as a keynote presenter at numerous

early childhood conferences, he has, without a doubt, established himself as a fundamental part of the North American family educational/entertainment scene.

Fred has received two honorary doctorates and received the Order of Canada for his life’s work.

Whether it’s through cd’s, concerts, videos, books or television, his cornerstone philosophy remains the same:” Never underestimate your ability to make a difference in the life of a child”.