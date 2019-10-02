18 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election The Latest: Four federal party leaders square off in French-language debate
Election

The Latest: Four federal party leaders square off in French-language debate

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The Latest on the French-language leaders’ debate among Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet (all times local):

7 p.m.

The four leaders have all arrived at the TVA studio in Montreal for tonight’s French-language debate, the first of the federal campaign involving Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh arrived first, shaking hands with supporters, just as Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer did when he stepped off his bus a few minutes later.

Speaking to a TVA reporter, Scheer said he planned to bring to the stage his party’s positive message about plans to help Quebec, adding he was looking forward to having a real debate.

Members of the crowd serenaded Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet with a rendition, mostly in English, of “O Canada” when he walked off his tour bus.

Blanchet sounded a different note inside, saying he felt “dangerously good” about the evening’s debate.

Trudeau arrived last and said he was ready to talk about how his government has delivered for Canadians and what his party would do for Canadians and Quebecers if re-elected to govern.

Green Leader Elizabeth May was not invited to tonight’s debate and tweeted her displeasure, saying organizer TVA “fails to offer the full picture that voters are facing” and calling out other parties for not speaking up.

The debate begins at 8 p.m.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articlePromise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail
Next articleRotary Club of Fort St John donates over $9,600 to support local senior care

RECENT STORIES

Election

Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A running list of specific promises announced by the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Green party since the official start...
Read more
Election

Liberals step in to hand over funds to candidate who replaced Eva Nassif

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA, Que. — The federal Liberals have forced a Montreal-area riding association to hand over campaign funds to the new...
Read more
Election

Liberal campaign promise to transform B.C. salmon farms by 2025 baffles industry

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA — A Liberal promise to transition salmon farms in British Columbia from ocean net pens to closed containment...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Liberals step in to hand over funds to candidate who replaced...

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA, Que. — The federal Liberals have forced a Montreal-area riding association to hand over campaign funds to the new candidate parachuted in to replace ousted incumbent...

Busy year ahead for North Peace Gymnastics Association

Liberal campaign promise to transform B.C. salmon farms by 2025 baffles...

Roundtable Meetings scheduled this Fall for Electoral Area ‘D’

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.