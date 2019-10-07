-1 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 7, 2019
The Latest: Six leaders square off in English-language debate in capital region

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The Latest on the English-language leaders’ debate with Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green party Leader Elizabeth May, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier.

5:45 p.m.

The heads of Canada’s major political parties are gathering at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. for the first full leaders’ debate of the federal election campaign.

Six leaders will square off in the hopes of convincing Canadians to cast ballots for their parties come Oct. 21.

For several of the leaders, tonight’s event is the second round of a fight that started in Montreal at a French-language debate last week.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will look to fend off attacks on his record and character, in search of “four more years” — a chant that greeted him as he arrived at the debate site this evening.

Trudeau’s main rival, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, looks to bounce back from a rough week that culminated in criticism he was not sufficiently transparent about his dual citizenship, something the crowd outside the venue reminded him of today as chants of “U.S.A.” mixed with supportive cheers on his arrival.

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier will take the national debate stage for the first time tonight, as he and Green party Leader Elizabeth May were excluded from the French-language debate held by network TVA.

The Canadian Press

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
