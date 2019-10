The Latest: Six leaders square off in French-language debate in capital region

GATINEAU, Que. — The Latest on the French-language leaders’ debate with Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green party Leader Elizabeth May, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. All times are Eastern.

5:35 p.m.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are all now at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. for the final leaders’ debate of the campaign.

The official national French-language debate is to begin at 8 p.m. and run for two hours.

Outside the museum supporters from all parties line the driveway waving signs and various placards.

Green supporters hold a giant ball that looks like the planet Earth.

Scheer arrived at the museum with his wife, Jill, while Liberal supporters outside waved American flags, chanted “U.S.A.” and, as Scheer passed, broke into a round of the Star Spangled Banner.

Some chanted “We want Peter!” in reference to a Globe and Mail report that some Conservatives are looking to former minister Peter MacKay as a successor if Scheer falls short Oct. 21.

Some kids standing with the NDP crowd responded, “We want pizza!”

The Canadian Press