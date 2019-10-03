The North Peace Ride for Disabled, Country Dinner Fundraiser a Success

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Ride for the Disabled (NPRD) held its annual Country Dinner Fundraiser and was hailed a success.

Elizabeth Calder, a board member for the NPRD, shares Fort St. John came through again with a significant turn out to the door, purchasing tickets for dinner.

Saturday, September 28th, 2019, approximately 180 people attended the event raising around $8000 for the group.

The community support and donations towards the silent auction and cash donations as well were outstanding, shared Calder.

Monies raised from this fundraiser go towards the operational costs such as horse boarding, arena rental, horse feed and care (chiropractic, farrier, etc.), coordinator fees, insurance, and any other expenses that come up during the year.

Calder continues to say, the entertainment was donated, and a big thank you to the new Colt “45, Tom Cole, Brian Salmond, Jay Stafford, and Darion Wray.