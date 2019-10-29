The Poppy Campaign October 25th – November 11th, 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Royal Canadian Legion and the Royal Canadian Air Cadets were presented with a proclamation for the Poppy Campaign at Council on Monday.

The Poppy Campaign Flag raising took place on Friday, October 25th, 2019.

Speaking to Council, it was shared that every year, from the last Friday of October to November 11, Canadians wear a Poppy as a visual pledge to honour Canada’s Veterans and remember those who sacrificed their lives for freedom.

The efforts to continue the Poppy Campaign are possible because of the efforts of the volunteers in the community, by seeing that Poppies are distributed and funds are then picked up.

The Poppy Campaign is a local initiative for the Legion with funds staying within the local community to support Veterans and their families. Last year 11 Veterans have financially assisted thanks to the fundraising efforts of the campaign.