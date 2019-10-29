1 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News The Puppy Love at Zoofood During Their 'Adopt a Dog' Event
News

The Puppy Love at Zoofood During Their ‘Adopt a Dog’ Event

Avatar Tiffany Phelan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On October 26th, locally owned and operated Zoofood hosted an event called “Adopt a Dog.”

Teaming up with the non-profit organization, ‘In the Woods Animal Rescue’.

Zoofood provided the location making this event possible.

The store held the perfect atmosphere for attracting a crowd, everyone was drawn to come in and hang out with the volunteers and dogs.

“In the Woods Animal Rescue” was founded by Sheryl Woods six years ago and its existence relies solely on volunteer hours as well as donations.

There were several familiar faces helping out this weekend from around our Fort St. John community.

This event this weekend took place from 12:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

During the time, there were twenty dogs to meet, each one looking for a loving, forever home.

The pups all had personalities of their own, which clearly shone through because, by only one hour into the event, ten of the twenty dogs had already been adopted.

The puppy love was real down at Zoofood last Saturday.

For more information, visit the In the Woods Animal Rescue Facebook page.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tiffany Phelan
Previous articleWyatte Copeland recognized for Rodeo at 2019 Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

RECENT STORIES

News

Patient Partners needed for Emergency Department Waiting Room Improvement Committee

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Patient Voices Network and the Northern Health Authority is looking for patient partners...
Read more
News

BC Wildfire Service invests in research looking at wildland firefighter health

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service has announced that it has provided $305,000 to help fund two research...
Read more
Energy News

Alberta tables climate plan for industry; retains key parts of old legislation

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON — Alberta has introduced a new climate plan for the province's big greenhouse gas emitters that it says...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

Alberta tables climate plan for industry; retains key parts of old...

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON — Alberta has introduced a new climate plan for the province's big greenhouse gas emitters that it says will achieve similar emissions cuts...

Blizzard Bicycle Club holds 37th Annual Awards Banquet on Sunday night

Grande Prairie RCMP charge male following the sale of stolen items...

GoFundMe created to bring the Lumberjack back to Coffee Creek

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.