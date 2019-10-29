The Puppy Love at Zoofood During Their ‘Adopt a Dog’ Event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On October 26th, locally owned and operated Zoofood hosted an event called “Adopt a Dog.”

Teaming up with the non-profit organization, ‘In the Woods Animal Rescue’.

Zoofood provided the location making this event possible.

The store held the perfect atmosphere for attracting a crowd, everyone was drawn to come in and hang out with the volunteers and dogs.

“In the Woods Animal Rescue” was founded by Sheryl Woods six years ago and its existence relies solely on volunteer hours as well as donations.

There were several familiar faces helping out this weekend from around our Fort St. John community.

This event this weekend took place from 12:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

During the time, there were twenty dogs to meet, each one looking for a loving, forever home.

The pups all had personalities of their own, which clearly shone through because, by only one hour into the event, ten of the twenty dogs had already been adopted.

The puppy love was real down at Zoofood last Saturday.

For more information, visit the In the Woods Animal Rescue Facebook page.