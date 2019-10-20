2.8 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, October 20, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News Thunberg interviews leaders for documentary, Alberta Indigenous group says
Energy NewsNews

Thunberg interviews leaders for documentary, Alberta Indigenous group says

Canadian Press Canadian Press

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg continued her tour of Alberta’s oilsands region on Saturday, an Indigenous group says, conducting interviews that the group says will be part of an upcoming BBC documentary.

The Mikisew Cree First Nation says in a news release that Thunberg spent the day on the shores of Gregoire Lake near Fort McMurray with members of the First Nation, and that her interviews focused on environmental concerns over oilsands development and climate change.

Mikisew Chief Archie Waquan presented Thunberg with a blanket, stating in the news release that the First Nation was honoured to “join forces” with Thunberg as she leads the way in “protecting our planet from the climate crisis.”

Thunberg arrived in Fort McMurray on Friday night and met with Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam, who said he told the 16-year-old to get Europeans to lobby oilsands investors for greener technology to extract Alberta energy.

Earlier Friday, Thunberg addressed thousand of people at a climate rally at the Alberta legislature in Edmonton.

Melody Lepine, who is the Mikisew Cree’s director of government and industry relations, says the First Nation agreed to participate in the BBC documentary some time ago, but only learned in the last few days that Thunberg would also be involved.

“That was pretty exciting,” Lepine said Sunday, speaking from Fort McMurray.

Thunberg has been making international headlines for criticizing world leaders who she accuses of letting down youth by doing too little to tackle climate change.

Lepine said when she was interviewed by Thunberg, she told the activist about the importance of the boreal forest as well as the impacts her community might see from climate change.

But like Adam, Lepine said her community isn’t calling for an end to oilsands development.

“I sort of said this is home to many people and it’s not fair to just put a stop to development here without any plan in place. These projects have been here for over 30 years, and some of these projects are planning to be here for another 30, or 50 or 60 years,” Lepine said.

“And so there’s a lot of work to do in decommissioning and cleaning and reclamation, so we talked about maybe diversifiying the economy here for making sure any transition off fossil fuels is not going to hurt the economic engine of Canada here.”

In March, the Mikisew Cree applauded the announcement of a new 16-hundred-square kilometre wildland park that was created after three energy companies returned oilsands leases to the province and a fourth company agreed to sell back its leases.

The First Nation also noted in its news release an Indigenous energy company is part of what it says is Canada’s largest off-grid solar project. 

“I shared some of the success stories like that, that it is possible to reach a balance in environmental protection and economic development and industrial development in the region,” Lepine said.

Thunberg posted pictures on Sunday of her meetings with the region’s Indigenous leaders on Twitter, saying she was “honoured” to meet with them while in Treaty 8 territory.

She has said she plans to keep touring the Americas through a UN climate conference in Chile in December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2019.

—By Rob Drinkwater in Edmonton

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleTrudeau urges progressives in B.C. to stick with the Liberals, and vote
Next articleAs campaign ends, Scheer says he’s proud of party’s ‘positive’ work

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Canadian Press -
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — The chief of a northern Alberta First Nation says he gave climate activist Greta Thunberg...
Read more
News

Saturday morning power outage reported near North Peace Regional Airport

Scott Brooks -
UPDATE - As of 10:25 a.m., B.C. Hydro estimates that the power could be restored by 11:45 a.m. FORT ST....
Read more
News

Province introduces first round of support programs for forestry workers

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has announced another step in its commitment to have supports in...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Trudeau urges progressives in B.C. to stick with the Liberals, and...

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — Jack Raymond had only just made up his mind. Standing at the edge of crowd at an atrium in downtown Vancouver on Sunday...

Frantic final push for votes marks final day of divisive campaign

Fort St John Huskies fall to North Peace Navigators on Saturday...

A by-the-numbers look at the federal election campaign, and voting day

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.