Tickets now on sale for Fort St. John Hospital Foundation Silver Jubilee

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is hosting the Silver Jubilee reflecting 25 years of fundraising and service in the Region.

The Silver Jubilee celebration takes place on November 2, 2019, at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

The Ralph Pomeroy Ballroom will be transformed into a glamorous Silver Bell’s vision as the evening will include a traditional holiday meal with live entertainment from local musician Kevin Hicks.

There will be a raffle for prizes such as the Gift of Flight from WestJet, shares the Hospital Foundation.

The night also includes a live painting done by Peace Region artist Mary Parslow and a chance to bid on items including Christmas Trees and vacation package.

Tickets are available online at www.fsjhospitalfoundation.ca, at the Foundation office by calling 250-261-7563 or in person at the office around the corner from the gift shop.

Tickets are $100 per person or $800 for a table of eight.

Proceeds from the “Be An Angel” Gala fund the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation and help support the purchase of much-needed medical equipment and enhance patient comfort and care at the Fort St. John Hospital and Peace Villa Residential Care Facilities.

If you would like to donate an item to the auctions or discuss sponsorship opportunities, please contact the office at 250-261-7563 or via email at fsjhf@northernhealth.ca