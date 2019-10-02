0.1 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Tories say they would stop raw sewage from being dumped in waterways

MONTREAL — The Conservatives say they would work with provinces and municipalities to stop raw sewage from being dumped in waterways.

Leader Andrew Scheer is off the campaign trail today to prepare for a debate, leaving Quebec lieutenant Alain Rayes to make the announcement.

The Tories don’t give further specifics on how they would end sewage dumping, but say the previous Conservative government had an excellent track record on waste management.

Environment Canada says between 2013 and 2017, more than one trillion litres of untreated wastewater are known to have leaked or been purposely dumped.

Rayes says Trudeau has failed to protect Canada’s waterways from pollution.

In government, the Liberals set aside $2 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure, and since 2016 have approved $1.5 billion for projects such as new sewers and lagoons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2019.

