Tourmaline Oil Ltd to hold announcement this Saturday in Fort St John for $1.7 billion investment

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In honour of a $1.7 billion investment in British Columbia’s natural gas sector, Tourmaline Oil Ltd. will be holding an investment announcement at their Fort St. John office this Saturday, October 12.

The announcement will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and will be attended by dignitaries such as Chief Operating Officer Allan Bush, and Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Michelle Mungall.

Also in attendance will include Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman, Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead, MP Bob Zimmer, Peace River North MLA Dan Davies, and Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier.

Tourmaline Oil Ltd.’s investment announcement is taking place on October 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. at their Fort St. John office, located at 103, 6911 – 100 Avenue.

