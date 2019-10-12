11 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, October 12, 2019
Tourmaline COO, Allan Bush, and Energy Minister, Michelle Numgall, cut a ribbon in celebration of Tourmaline's new Gundy facility and a $1.7 billion 5-year investment in creating new jobs in the Peace Region. Photo by Scott Brooks
Tourmaline to invest $1.7 billion in creating more jobs in natural gas sector

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tourmaline Oil Ltd. held an announcement on Saturday, October 12, in Fort St. John regarding a major investment and a grand opening of a new deep-cut natural gas facility in Gundy.

On hand for the announcement was B.C. Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Michelle Mungall, Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman, Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser, Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead, Peace River North MLA Dan Davies, and Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier.

Tourmaline’s Chief Operating Officer, Allan Bush, announced that the company will be investing an additional $150 million in expansions to the new Gundy facility over the next few years.

Bush says Tourmaline also has plans of investing $1.7 billion dollars, over the next five years, to create more full-time and indirect jobs for people in areas such as production operations, construction, and technology.

According to Bush, in the past four years, the company has invested $1.8 billion dollars in capital projects relating directly to the Peace Region, with $312 million of that going to local vendors.

Minister Mungall says this investment is huge and is one that is expected to create hundreds of family-supporting jobs for people living in Northeastern B.C.

“There’s a lot of money coming into this area from Tourmaline alone, and what does that mean? Well, Allan talked about family-supporting jobs, hundreds of jobs – hundreds of directs and hundreds of indirect jobs – for this area as a result of their investment.”

