Single lane alternating on Hwy 97 at Mile 76

UPDATE: Drivebc.ca – Highway 97, in both directions. Vehicle incident between Beatton Airport Rd and Aitken Creek Rd for 13.2 km (40 to 27 km south of Wonowon). Single lane alternating traffic at 10:15 AM

UPDATE: CVSE is on the scene.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Traffic is stopped on Hwy 97 at approx Mile 76 due to a vehicle on fire.

Motorists have reported a Ford Pick up towing a boat is currently on fire.

If you have any more information on the incident, email us at news@moosefm.ca and we will keep the story updated.