FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Interact Club Students are hosting Trick or Eat this Halloween.

On October 31st, 2019, Interact Club Students will be a the Pomeroy Sports Centre from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, for a food-drive. Students are collecting donations for local charities and are looking for non-perishable food.

Students will also be going door to door ‘Trick or Treating’ asking for non-perishable food donation instead of candy.