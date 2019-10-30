0.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
News

Trick or Treating at the North Peace Seniors Housing

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Trick or Treating this year has opened the door to bring smiles and appreciation with a visit to the North Peace Seniors Housing.

Thursday, October 31st, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, bring your little ones to the North Peace Seniors Housing at #9816-108th Avenue.

Councillor Becky Grimsrud shares, she had seen a post being shared on facebook suggesting trick-or-treating at nursing homes and loved the idea of connecting our kids with our seniors.

Councillor Grimsrud went on to say she was a bit concerned about the public expectation of getting candy from seniors (especially if a lot of kids turned up). Yet, the connection is precious. The concern is many seniors in our community have a tight budget to be buying a lot of Halloween candy.

There have been a few people who volunteered to donate candy through the Peace Seniors Connect & Care Facebook group as well as the North Peace Seniors Society has approved the purchase of more candy, so that the seniors are able to enjoy the costumes without worrying about the associated cost, shared Grimsrud.

If you are interested in donating candy to the residents to help make the night a success, you can contact Vanessa Seimens-Ford, an Admin on the Peace Seniors Connect and Care group at 250-261-3525 or drop the donations at her home, located at 9103 87th Avenue.

To view the Peace Seniors Connect and Care group; CLICK HERE

To view the North Peace Seniors Housing Society; CLICK HERE

