2.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Trudeau accuses Tories of running 'one of the dirtiest, nastiest campaigns'
Election

Trudeau accuses Tories of running ‘one of the dirtiest, nastiest campaigns’

Canadian Press Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says the Conservatives are running one of the dirtiest, nastiest campaigns based on disinformation that Canada has ever seen.

Trudeau went on to say that Canadians are saddened to see some parties running polarizing and negative campaigns using tactics imported from other countries.

Over the weekend, a security threat forced Trudeau to wear a bulletproof vest at an event, and the next day he lamented the divisive nature of the campaign.

He said the Conservatives are adopting the politics of fear and negativity, though he did not blame them for the security threat.

The Tories have said the Liberals want to legalize all drugs, when Trudeau has said repeatedly his party has no plans to do so, and that the Liberals would impose a tax on home sales, which the Liberals have denied.

Trudeau is campaigning in Quebec today, making a specific appeal to potential Bloc Quebecois voters, saying the Liberals stand up for the values people in that province hold.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleMaxime Bernier testing voters’ loyalties in Quebec’s conservative Beauce
Next articleScheer makes play for reworked federation in bid to thwart rise of Bloc

RECENT STORIES

Election

Andrew Scheer wraps up Quebec campaign alongside star candidate

Canadian Press -
SAINT JEROME, Que. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer wrapped up what's likely his final visit to Quebec this election campaign...
Read more
Election

Scheer makes play for reworked federation in bid to thwart rise of Bloc

Canadian Press -
QUEBEC — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer warned Tuesday that Canadian national unity is at risk without a change in...
Read more
Election

Scheer makes play for reworked federation in bid to thwart rise of Bloc

Canadian Press -
QUEBEC — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer warned Tuesday that Canadian national unity is at risk without a change in...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Maxime Bernier testing voters’ loyalties in Quebec’s conservative Beauce

Canadian Press -
SAINT-GEORGES-DE-BEAUCE, Que. — Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada, has shaped his political persona in the mould of his home region of the Beauce: fiercely independent,...

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Berthier-Maskinonge

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Alfred-Pellan

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Trois-Rivieres

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.