Thursday, October 3, 2019
Election

Trudeau defends use of two planes, calls Tory criticism a ‘far-right tactic’

Canadian Press Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is defending his campaign’s use of two planes and suggesting the Conservative leader’s criticism over it is a “far-right tactic.”

Tory leader Andrew Scheer says Trudeau is showing hypocrisy on climate change by using two campaign planes — one for himself and staff, another for cargo.

Trudeau says the Liberals are buying carbon offsets for the campaign.

He says the Conservative attack is a “well-established, far-right tactic” to discredit environmentalists.

After a brief rally with supporters in Montreal the night after a French-language debate, Trudeau also suggested that Scheer will not defend women’s rights.

Scheer has said he would oppose any attempt to reopen the abortion debate, but has not directly answered questions on what his personal views are on the subject.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
