Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Election

Trudeau highlights climate-change plan in Arctic, which is vulnerable to warming

Canadian Press Canadian Press

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Iqaluit today, where he is highlighting his promise to protect the High Arctic and address the concerns of northern residents if re-elected to power in the Oct. 21 vote.

Trudeau made the trip to Nunavut the day after the English-language debate, where he fended off attacks from other federal leaders over his plan to tackle climate change.

Northern Canada has been warming up faster than the rest of the country due to climate change, which has posed challenges to Indigenous and other northern communities.

The Liberals say they would help northern, remote and Indigenous communities transition from diesel power to renewable energy sources and expand protections over 25 per cent of Canada’s land and 25 per cent of its oceans.

Trudeau was last in Nunavut in August, when he announced the creation of two new protected conservation areas.

This also comes less than a month after the Liberal government unveiled a long-awaited strategy for the Arctic and northern communities, which had been promised for years but ended up being released the day before the campaign began.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleConservatives would fund expansion of two Toronto subway lines, says Scheer
Next articleNDP promises to remove interest on federal student loans

