Sunday, October 13, 2019
Election

Trudeau says threat to his safety grows from online polarization and hate

Canadian Press Canadian Press

TORONTO — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a security threat that forced him to wear a bullet-proof vest on Saturday is an unfortunate consequence of an online campaign of hate and lies that is polarizing politics both in Canada and around the world.

Trudeau is also accusing the Conservatives of “reprehensible” conduct and “flat-out” lying to Canadians about the Liberals, but he is not blaming them for whatever threat prompted an increase security presence on his campaign.

He says the blame for the threat — which neither he nor the RCMP will explain — lies at the feet of the person or people who made it.

Trudeau says his priority on Saturday was for the safety of his family and the 2,000 Canadians who were in the building for the event.

He says the campaign followed RCMP advice.

There was no sign of the bullet-proof vest or the added security today as he campaigned at a Thanksgiving food drive at a Toronto church.

Trudeau is heading into the final week of the campaign trying to beat back surging support for the NDP and Bloc Quebecois and says nothing about the threat will change how he campaigns through to voting day on Oct. 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
