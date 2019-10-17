Trudeau sidesteps questions about Obama endorsement

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Que. — Justin Trudeau isn’t saying whether the Liberal leader’s team asked former U.S. president Barack Obama to endorse his campaign.

On Wednesday, Obama voiced his support for Trudeau on Twitter as the clock ticks down to election day next Monday with the very real prospect of the Liberals or Conservatives being forced to form a minority government.

Liberals are hoping Obama’s endorsement will convince some progressive voters to cast their ballots for their cause as polls suggest many are leaning toward the NDP and Greens.

Yet the former president’s words have also caused controversy at a time when concerns about foreign interference in democratic elections is top of mind for many governments and voters.

Asked during a campaign event in the Quebec riding of Trois-Rivieres this morning whether he or his team asked Obama for the endorsement, Trudeau would only say that the former president makes up his own mind.

Trudeau added that the last time he spoke to Obama was in the spring when the former president, who also previously endorsed Emmanuel Macron’s successful bid for the French presidency, delivered a speech in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.

The Canadian Press