Election

Trudeau thanks morning commuters in his Montreal riding after election victory

Canadian Press Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau showed up at a Metro station in his Montreal riding of Papineau this morning to thank his constituents after the Liberals secured a minority-government victory last night.

Trudeau stood at the top of the escalators to shake hands with commuters, thanking them after some congratulated him for his victory and posing for photos when asked.

Trudeau did the same thing the morning after the Liberals won the 2015 election, surprising passersby who were not expecting to see the prime minister on their way to school or work.

The Liberals were reduced to a minority government in this election, with a resurgent Bloc Quebecois tripling its seats in the province and the Liberals shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Trudeau spent Monday in Montreal, where he brought his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and their three children to vote in his riding of Papineau, which he has represented since 2008.

Unlike Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Trudeau is not scheduled to hold a news conference today.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Oct. 22.

The Canadian Press

