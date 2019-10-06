8.6 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, October 6, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Trudeau won't remove Liberal candidate for racist, sexist social-media posts
Election

Trudeau won’t remove Liberal candidate for racist, sexist social-media posts

Canadian Press Canadian Press

PLAINFIELD, Ont. — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says comments made by a Liberal candidate in Nova Scotia in old social-media posts are unacceptable, but that he is not removing him as a candidate.

Jaime Battiste, who is running for the Liberals in the riding of Sydney-Victoria, issued an apology earlier this week after the Toronto Sun shared past racist and sexist remarks he had made on social media. 

Battiste told the newspaper the posts were crude jokes he made at a different time in his life, but that he now realizes they were offensive.

During a campaign event in Plainfield, Ontario this morning, Trudeau said Battiste has taken responsiblity for his actions and apologized.

Trudeau called the language in the posts unacceptable, but that he is pleased Battiste has apologized unreservedly.

Trudeau sidestepped a question about whether he feels limited in his ability to censure candidates for past racist behaviours after photos and a video emerged in the first week of the campaign showing the Liberal leader wearing blackface makeup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleWind knocks out power in the B.C. Peace

RECENT STORIES

Election

Where the party leaders are Monday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Monday, Oct. 7. All times are local. Will be updated...
Read more
Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Laurier-Sainte-Marie

Canadian Press -
Laurier-Sainte-Marie This Montreal riding is shaping up to be a true three-way race for the NDP, Liberals and Bloc Quebecois....
Read more
Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Becancour-Nicolet-Saurel

Canadian Press -
Becancour-Nicolet-Saurel The longest-serving member of the House is from a party that was only supposed to be around for the...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Becancour-Nicolet-Saurel

Canadian Press -
Becancour-Nicolet-Saurel The longest-serving member of the House is from a party that was only supposed to be around for the time it took to sever...

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Beloeil-Chambly

How the Bloc Quebecois hopes to cash in on sovereigntists’ collective...

Scheer, Trudeau draw blinds on foreign policy and focus on pocket-book...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.