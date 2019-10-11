Unemployment rate in Northeast BC sees another increase during September

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of September has been released.

The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. saw an increase last month of 0.7 percent, up to 6.2 percent when compared to August’s rate of 5.5 percent.

The estimated number of people working in Northeast B.C. for September is at 39,400, compared to August of 39,600.

Last year, in September 2018, the unemployment rate was 5.6 percent.

Overall for B.C., the unemployment rate fell from 5.0 percent in August to 4.8 in September, which is now on-par with the Province of Quebec.

According to Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, over the past year, 33,400 jobs were created in the province and a number of industries, such as agriculture and business saw increases in employment.

Ralston says the Province remains dedicated to assisting communities affected by high unemployment rates.