Thursday, October 24, 2019
Volunteers needed for Poppy Box Distribution

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Organizers for the Poppy Campaign on behalf of the Legion and fundraising efforts for the Veterans are seeking volunteers to help distribute Poppy Boxes.

Friday, October 25th, 2019, at 9:00 AM, organizers and volunteers are meeting inside the Legion located at #10103 105th Avenue.

The distribution should take approx 1-hour, shares Tina Tucker, an organizer of the campaign. Tucker continues to say, and it is good if there are teams of two to make the process go quicker.

For more information, contact Tina Tucker; (250)261-9996

All funds raised by the Poppy Campaign stay in Fort St. John and help local Veterans.

 

