Volunteers still needed for upcoming Fort St John 2020 BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With four months to go until Fort St. John hosts the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, organizers are still looking for the community’s help.

According to B.C. Winter Games Treasurer, Tony Zabinsky, 1,800 volunteers are required to assist with the Winter Games.

Zabinsky says volunteers are the driving force of the Games and will be needed in various positions such as meal preparation and transportation.

According to Zabinsky, they are not necessarily looking for volunteers with a specific skill set but for volunteers that can offer help and knowledge in various capacities.

Coming to Fort St. John for the Games will be 1,277 athletes, 313 coaches, and 211 officials.

The 2020 B.C. Winter Games is taking place from February 20 to the 23 in Fort St. John.

For more information, you can visit bcgames.org.