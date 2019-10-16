10.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Volunteers still needed for upcoming Fort St John 2020 BC Winter Games
Sports

Volunteers still needed for upcoming Fort St John 2020 BC Winter Games

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With four months to go until Fort St. John hosts the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, organizers are still looking for the community’s help.

According to B.C. Winter Games Treasurer, Tony Zabinsky, 1,800 volunteers are required to assist with the Winter Games.

Zabinsky says volunteers are the driving force of the Games and will be needed in various positions such as meal preparation and transportation.

According to Zabinsky, they are not necessarily looking for volunteers with a specific skill set but for volunteers that can offer help and knowledge in various capacities.

Coming to Fort St. John for the Games will be 1,277 athletes, 313 coaches, and 211 officials.

The 2020 B.C. Winter Games is taking place from February 20 to the 23 in Fort St. John.

For more information, you can visit bcgames.org.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleProvince to provide $6.5 million for caribou habitat restoration

RECENT STORIES

Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers to host special game this Saturday in support of Adaura

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As part of Women's Cancer Awareness Month, the NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers will be...
Read more
Sports

NPHL releases 2019-2020 season schedule

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Hockey League has released the schedule for the 2019-2020 season. The release...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Huskies to host ‘Annual Stick it to Cancer’ this Friday at North Peace Arena

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be home this Friday, October 18, as they...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Edmonton Strathcona Green Party candidate drops out, asks supporters to vote...

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON — The Green Party candidate in the only riding in Alberta held by the NDP before the federal  election call has dropped out...

City of Fort St john Council approves a list of proclamations...

Where the federal leaders are Thursday, Oct. 17

Facts and figures about the federal riding of Edmonton Mill Woods

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.