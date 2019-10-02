15.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Fort St. John saw on average weather during the month of September. Photo by Scott Brooks
Weather considered on average for Fort St John during September

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – When it came to the weather in Fort St. John, the month of September was considered to be quite on average.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Doug Lindquist, Fort St. John’s weather was right on average during September when it came to temperature and precipitation.

Lindquist says the average temperature during September was 10.1°C, which hit right on the mark to the expected average.

The same can be said for the amount of precipitation during September, as Fort St. John received a total of 43 mm compared to the average of 45 mm.

As for what to expect for the month of October, Lindquist says the outlook is showing uncertainty and is fluctuating so much that it is hard to determine if it will be above or below the seasonal average.

This weekend, Environment Canada is calling for mostly sunny with temperatures hovering around 13°C.

