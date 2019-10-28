-8.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The NEBC Bantam Predators were in Beaverlodge on Sunday. Source Facebook
Home Sports Weekend games for NEBC Predators Midget and Peewee in Richmond, Bantam in...
Sports

Weekend games for NEBC Predators Midget and Peewee in Richmond, Bantam in Beaverlodge

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Both the Northeast B.C. Midget and Peewee Predators were in Richmond this weekend, October 25 to 27, to play in the Richmond Pacific Coast Female Rep Classic.

The Midget Predators did not have much luck in the round-robin series as they did not manage to make any goals during the four games, finishing fifth in the Rep Classic.

For the Peewee Predators, during the round-robin, their scores were 9-0 under the Anaheim Lady Ducks, 12-1 under the Kelowna Junior Rockets, and falling 4-3 in a close game against the Richmond Ravens.

Then on Sunday morning, the Peewee Predators competed in the consolation round where they took on the Meadow Ridge Barracudas. The Predators ended up falling 4-0 to the Barracudas.

The Peewee Predators are now looking forward to continuing to build their skills at the Hayley Wickenheiser’s World Female Hockey Festival which is taking place this November in Calgary.

In other Predators’ action, the Bantam Predators were on the road Sunday as they took on the Beaverlodge Female Team. After 60 minutes of play, the game ended up deadlocked at 2-2.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleNorthern B.C. dog trainers receive BC SPCA’s AnimalKind accreditation

RECENT STORIES

Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Junior girls Volleyball earns first place in Dawson Creek; Seniors struggle in GP

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was a tough weekend for our senior Grizzlies — after a long and anxious...
Read more
Sports

Huskies win in close game at home on Saturday night over Fairview Flyers

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Saturday night as they were host...
Read more
Sports

Huskies win huge victory at home over JDA County Kings on Friday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Friday night as they were host...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Province seeks input on modernizing Emergency Program Act

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province is looking at modernizing its emergency management legislation and is asking British Columbians for their input. According to the Minister...

NPSS Grizzlies Junior girls Volleyball earns first place in Dawson Creek;...

Chamber of Commerce Speaker Luncheon with BC Hydro

Alberta budget weakens environmental, climate monitoring: Opposition

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.