Weekend games for NEBC Predators Midget and Peewee in Richmond, Bantam in Beaverlodge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Both the Northeast B.C. Midget and Peewee Predators were in Richmond this weekend, October 25 to 27, to play in the Richmond Pacific Coast Female Rep Classic.

The Midget Predators did not have much luck in the round-robin series as they did not manage to make any goals during the four games, finishing fifth in the Rep Classic.

For the Peewee Predators, during the round-robin, their scores were 9-0 under the Anaheim Lady Ducks, 12-1 under the Kelowna Junior Rockets, and falling 4-3 in a close game against the Richmond Ravens.

Then on Sunday morning, the Peewee Predators competed in the consolation round where they took on the Meadow Ridge Barracudas. The Predators ended up falling 4-0 to the Barracudas.

The Peewee Predators are now looking forward to continuing to build their skills at the Hayley Wickenheiser’s World Female Hockey Festival which is taking place this November in Calgary.

In other Predators’ action, the Bantam Predators were on the road Sunday as they took on the Beaverlodge Female Team. After 60 minutes of play, the game ended up deadlocked at 2-2.