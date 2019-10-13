Where the federal leaders are Monday, Oct. 14

OTTAWA — The party leaders’ scheduled public appearances on Monday, Oct. 14. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.

—

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Windsor, Ont.

8:30 a.m. – Remarks and media availability with Liberal candidates Irek Kusmierczyk and Sandra Pupatello. St. Clair College, 201 Riverside Drive W.

Tilbury, Ont.

Visits local restaurant with Liberal candidate Katie Omstead. No time or location details provided.

London, Ont.

12:20 p.m. – Remarks and meeting with volunteers with Liberal candidate Mohamed Hammoud. 456 Southdale Road E.

Hamilton

Visits local business with Liberal candidate Jasper Kujavsky. No time or location details provided.

Cambridge, Ont.

Visits coffee shop with Liberal candidate Bryan May. No time or location details provided.

Mannheim, Ont.

5:45 p.m. – Attends Oktoberfest festivities and delivers remarks. Hubertushaus, 1605 Bleams Rd.

—

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

Winnipeg

2 p.m. — Announcement. Radisson Hotel Winnipeg Downtown, 288 Portage Ave.

6:30 p.m. — Event. Pembina Curling Club, 1341 Pembina Hwy.

—

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Vancouver

9:15 a.m. — Visit to Granville Island for the Turkey Trot Run. 1218 Cartwright St.

12:45 p.m. — Visits picketing workers. 1601 Bayshore Dr.

—

Green Leader Elizabeth May

No details available.

—

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier

No details available.

The Canadian Press