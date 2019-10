Where the party leaders are Friday

OTTAWA — The party leaders’ scheduled public appearances on Friday, Oct. 4. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

TBA

—

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

TBA

—

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

TBA

—

Green Leader Elizabeth May

Victoria, B.C.

9:30 a.m. — Gorge Park, Millgrove Street and Gorge Road W. (announcement on tree-planting)

Saturna Island, B.C.

2 p.m. — Saturna Island Community Hall, 105 E Point Rd. (local debate)

North Saanich, B.C.

7 p.m. — Saanich Peninsula Presbyterian Church, 9296 E. Saanich Rd. (local debate)

—

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier

TBA

The Canadian Press