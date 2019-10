Where the party leaders are Friday

OTTAWA — The party leaders’ scheduled public appearances on Friday, Oct. 11. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Ottawa, Ont.

7:30 a.m. — Queen St. Fare, 170 Queen St. (rally)

—

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

TBA

—

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

TBA

—

Green Leader Elizabeth May

Ottawa, Ont.

9 a.m. — Angela Keller-Herzog campaign office, 1018 Wellington St. W. (announcement on foreign affairs and security)

—

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier

Halifax, N.S.

7 p.m. — Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel, 1919 Upper Water St. (rally)

The Canadian Press