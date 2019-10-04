10.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Where the party leaders are Saturday
Election

Where the party leaders are Saturday

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The party leaders’ scheduled public appearances on Saturday, Oct. 5. All times are local. Will be added as details are released.

 

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

TBA

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

TBA

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

TBA

Green Leader Elizabeth May

Cowichan Bay, B.C.

10 a.m. — Kil-pah-las Beach, Botwood Ln. (announcement on reconciliation)

Victoria, B.C.

1 p.m. — Claremont Seconday School, 4980 Wesley Rd. (local debate)

Nanaimo, B.C.

7 p.m. — Beban Park Social Centre, 2300 Bowen Rd. (rally)

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier

No public events

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleBC Hydro and School District 60 students help to construct Essential Service House
Next articleSections of 102 Street to be closed this weekend for installation of traffic signalization upgrades

RECENT STORIES

Election

Environment groups say three parties have similar end-points on climate

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Environment leaders hoping climate change will be a deciding factor in this election say three of the...
Read more
Election

Moose Talks – Bob Zimmer and Mavis Erickson

Adam Reaburn -
This week on Moose Talks, host Dub Craig spoke with two of the candidates running in Prince George-Peace River-Northern...
Read more
Election

Federal Tory candidate in Saskatchewan reveals past impaired driving conviction

Canadian Press -
REGINA — A federal Conservative candidate in Saskatchewan says he has a prior conviction for impaired driving. Warren Steinley, who is...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

BC Hydro and School District 60 students help to construct Essential...

Scott Brooks -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - In partnership with B.C. Hydro, students from School District 60 helped construct a new B.C. Hydro Essential Service House. According to...

Investigation finds misuse of funds, scant oversight at Alberta Energy Regulator

Regulator-versus-regulator warning issued over gas line to customs office

Fort St John RCMP see rise in theft of valuables from...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.