Where the party leaders are Saturday

OTTAWA — The party leaders’ scheduled public appearances on Saturday, Oct. 12. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Mississauga, Ont.

4 p.m. — International Centre, 6900 Airport Rd. (rally)

—

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

TBA

—

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

TBA

—

Green Leader Elizabeth May

Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Morning — Announcement and visit to Charlottetown Farmers’ Market (details TBA)

Glace Bay, N.S.

1 p.m. — Clive Doucet campaign office, 1330 Main St. (opening campaign office)

Halifax, N.S.

Afternoon/Evening — Campaign stops (details TBA)

—

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier

Saint-Georges, Que.

All day — Local campaigning

The Canadian Press